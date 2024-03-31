by SIMONE PELUSO

Remember George Russell's incredible qualifying in the rain at Spa 2021? Yes, the very one that took him to the podium for the first time with Williams after the “ghost” race that lasted just two laps behind the Safety Car.

Well, the English driver revealed that that performance just arrived a week after signing the contract with Mercedeswhich would have led him to take Valtteri Bottas' place alongside Lewis Hamilton from the following season.

“I always think back to qualifying for Spa in 2021. I had signed the contract to join Mercedes the week before, so I knew I had everyone's full support, including that of Toto Wolff – said Russell – Qualifying on the front row in a car that had finished last in the previous three seasons it gave me more adrenaline than I had ever felt in my life”.

In the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, Russell returned Williams to the podium four years later since the last time, signed by Lance Stroll with third place in Baku 2017. For the Grove team, it currently remains the last Top-3 placing, the best even since Felipe Massa's second place in Abu Dhabi 2014.