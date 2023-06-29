Russell’s optimism

The Austrian Grand Prix could present the ideal opportunity to George Russell to redeem himself from his retirement in the last race in Montreal, where the Englishman had impacted the barriers at the exit of turn 9, causing heavy damage to his Mercedes. However, despite the KO, the number 63 has also noticed positive signs in the last weekend, with further progress after those already shown in Spain: “I was positive about the pace of the car in Canada – he explained in the pre-weekend press conference reserved for the pilots – we came from a circuit that suited our characteristics perfectly like Barcelona, ​​but we kept a good pace on a completely different track. We battled with the Aston Martins and Verstappen didn’t even look too far away, so that showed that we are going in the right direction“.

Recovery on direct rivals

The Canadian result was therefore not brilliant for Russell, who identified the possibility of being able to rekindle the challenge with Aston Martin and Red Bull soon: “Now we face another interesting weekend – he added – there will be the Sprint race, which is not ideal, but we are making good progress. This circuit will be more favorable to us than Montreal, and further on comes Silverstone, which is similar to Barcelona. Now I can only say that we are developing the car very well. On the track and in Brackley we are doing an outstanding job to improve and to be able to close the gap to the front. In some ways, compared to before, we seem to be getting closer to Red Bull and Aston Martin. Red Bull seems to have taken a small step back, but they still have a large margin. They did a great job, but let’s hope it’s not too late to reverse the trend“.

The Red Bull Ring

In conclusion, the Briton also explained the main features of the Red Bull Ringon a weekend that includes the aforementioned Sprint and which could also be affected by bad weather: “There’s a nice combination of corners here, and as there are gradient changes the car is also exposed to the wind, so it’s easy to get caught out. We had a bad qualifying session last year, but we improved in the race. The weather could present some unknowns during this weekend; we’ll only have one practice session, but I’m excited to get started.”