In general surprise George Russell won his first career pole position in Budapest, putting a Mercedes back in front of everyone in qualifying for the first time since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP. Carlos Sainz with the first of the two Ferraris. The Spaniard, author of a splendid Q3, got ahead of Charles Leclerc ‘only’ third. Max Verstappen even tenth, stopped by problems with the power unit. These are the words of the first three to the microphone of Naomi Schiff.

George Russell (1st, Mercedes): “I really have an incredible feeling. Yesterday was probably the worst Friday of the season. Everyone worked a lot last night, we didn’t even know which direction to take. Then in the end I saw that the weather kept improving, I crossed the line and looked at the screen and I saw that I was first. The feeling was incredible. Mercedes is back? I do not know. We have to go through everything and understand where we got this time from. We have some ideas but I don’t know how we were so strong in qualifying. In theory we were better on the race pace. Ferrari was very strong on Friday and we will have to attack tomorrow. But today was a special day “.

Carlos Sainz (2nd, Ferrari): “I always feel better with the car. Today I felt I had the pace to take pole position, we missed it in the last sector. I made a few mistakes, but congratulations to George, he did a really good ride in the end with his car. Excellent result anyway. Win? We have the step. The start and tire management will play a key role, as always. The Mercedes pace is unknown and we will have to see how the race develops tomorrow. If we can pass them better at the start, it will be an exciting race. “.

Charles Leclerc (3rd, Ferrari): “Verstappen 10th? We focus on ourselves and it hasn’t been my day. Today I struggled a lot on the tires and I have a lot of inconstancy and difficulty in putting the tires in the right window in these conditions. I struggled to put the tour together. We are third but we have the pace to go forward tomorrow. We focus on this, hoping that Sunday will be better. The pace is there, we need to understand what happened to the tires today and then we can recover tomorrow “.