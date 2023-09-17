The broken dream

From a high chance of victory in the final laps of the Singapore Grand Prixthus the almost total certainty of a podium placement, a a mistake during the last round in an attempt to overtake Norris, resulting in an impact against the barriers. The brightest projects of George Russellstarting from second position on the starting grid at Marina Bay, turned into a nightmare right at the most beautiful moment, in the final stages of a race that could have crowned him as the absolute protagonist.

The high voltage finale

At the time he occupied second position behind the winner Carlos Sainz, the Mercedes had in fact exploited the opportunity of Virtual Safety Car with fifteen laps to go to return to the pits and mount the medium tyres. A courageous choice, but one that was actually paying off for her. Having returned to the track in fifth position, both Russell and Hamilton had in fact managed to close the entire gap between themselves and Leclerc, overtaking him, and then approaching in a threatening way Lando Norris’s McLaren, with the Englishman in turn in the Ferrari exhaust.

The final mistake

The great strategy of Sainz, who returned in the role of ‘teammate’ Norris, allowing the latter the DRS to defend himself from the two W14s, prolonged the four-way battle until the 62nd and final lap, during which Russell tested the attack to further reduce the disadvantage before the possible decisive overtaking. However, to make the best use of the trajectory once he exited the corner, the Mercedes driver tightened his car too much on the outside when braking, touching the wall and subsequently ending up against the barriers.

The final comment

A decisive error that gave the podium to Hamilton, and which afflicts Russell himself: “Words fail me because we came very close to our goal – commented a Sky Sports F1 – I got alongside Lando, what if I could get past him I would have had the opportunity to win. It was a very long race and very tough physically, but I paid dearly for a 1-2cm error when I was pushing to the limit. I honestly have nothing else to say.”