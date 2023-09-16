Russell the closest to the Ferraris in FP2

The weekend of Singapore Grand Prix opened with positive indications for the Mercedes, present in the Top-5 with both its drivers at the end of PL2. A result that almost didn’t materialize even at the end of the first session, thanks to the 6th half by George Russell. The Englishman, however, made a comeback under the lights of Marina Bay, obtaining the third place and finishing behind the Ferrari duo who scored a double in both races, but above all created performances that were difficult for other teams to match.

Optimism remains

Mercedes therefore kept up with the pace of Aston Martin and the two Red Bulls, the latter particularly in difficulty especially in the second session: “Was a overall very positive Friday for us – explained Russell – the car feels very good on the circuit, it definitely improved with the cooler temperatures of FP2, but even in the unrepresentative conditions of FP1 it felt good. The times were very tight between several cars. The Ferrari seemed fast, especially on the single lap. The long run performances of several competitors were also good, but we can be optimistic ahead of the weekend. We will do our usual work during the night and hope to find some improvements for Saturday.”

The new layout

Few comments on the Ferraris and confidence ahead of qualifying, all on a circuit that has undergone layout changes with the removal of two chicanes and the replacement of the latter with a single straight that leads directly from turns 15 to 16, i.e. the old curve 20. All this, not without a shiver at the exit of the last corner in which Russell managed to avoid a spin and a possible impact with the barriers: “I really like the new track – he added – the final sector and the ride as a whole are much smoother. It definitely improves the experience behind the wheel and should help create better racing on Sunday. The new track surface in turns one to five is also an improvement.”