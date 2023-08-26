Zandvoort smiles at Hamilton, less at Russell

Mercedes apparently two-faced in the first free practice sessions of the Dutch Grand Prixwith the Zandvoort track which today effectively closed the summer break in the Formula 1 championship: while Lewis Hamilton finished respectively PL1 and PL2 in third and fourth position, the performance of the own teammate George Russell. In both tests, the Englishman even finished out of the top 10finishing 11th and 14th in the morning and afternoon sessions.

The comment you don’t expect

Performances that could therefore generate doubts about the form of the #63, or that could be linked to problems of the W14. Yet, at the end of the track activity, the first to express positive comments was Russell himself. To the detriment of the results on paper, which are not necessarily reliable in a day of free practice, the 25-year-old seemed calm and confident in view of the next sessions, just for how he felt his car.

Confidence for qualifying and race

Findings that reassure Russell not only in terms of qualifying, but also in terms of race pace, on a Friday described as one of the best of this season: “It was nice to be back in the car after several weeks away from the cockpit – commented – in general, the sensations are positive: the race pace looked good and there is a lot of potential for qualifying as well, although today it is not seen in the main times. Surely it was one of our best Fridays and I’m optimistic about the rest of the weekend.”