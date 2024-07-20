Rude awakening

Mercedes woke up rather abruptly in Hungary from the two consecutive victories achieved by George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in Austria and Great Britain. The seven-time world champion limited the damage on a difficult day and after saving himself from elimination in Q2 by just ten thousandths, he still took home a decent fifth position. But he experienced the real nightmare Russell, sensationally eliminated in Q1.

To explain the failure to pass the first cut of the day, #63 has pointed the finger at the teamguilty of not having supplied him with enough fuel in the final phase of the session. Team principal Toto Wolff, interviewed by Sky Sports F1, however, also included Russell himself among those responsible for the day’s flop, defining what happened as “unacceptable”.

Toto furious

“This was a wholly inadequate performance by all involved. – commented the Viennese manager – losing a car in Q1 is not acceptable. And in the final part we just didn’t have the pace. It was a very disappointing day indeed.”. “He should have done the first ‘lap in’ when Lewis went into P1 – added Wolff, trying to explain what happened with Russell – instead he probably took it too calmly. In the end we put fuel in to make a different plan, fast-slow-fast, and instead he decided to do three fast laps. But Overall I think it’s 70% of the team’s mistake not having put in one more lap of fuel”.

Regarding Hamilton’s inability to climb higher than fifth position, on the third row, Wolff highlighted problems in managing tire temperatures: “I think the car could have been two tenths quicker, but we were going up and down with the tyre temperatures and it was difficult to find the middle ground to have a car that had grip.”.