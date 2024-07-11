From pole to stop

The only sour note experienced by Mercedes in the fantastic Silverstone weekend was the George Russell’s unfortunate retirementThe Englishman, who started from pole, was forced to raise the white flag after 33 laps while he was occupying fourth position and could probably have fought to bring a second Mercedes to the podium at his home race.

Mercedes, already during the Grand Prix, communicated that the problem that caused the stop of the #63 car was a water lossThe information was also given to Lewis Hamilton, who however had no problems in completing the race, taking his first success in the last two and a half years.

In the traditional Race Debrief video, released by Mercedes on its YouTube channel and in which some of the most interesting aspects of the race just held are analysed, it was the team’s track technical director, Andrew Shovlin, who explained in detail what happened, revealing how Russell’s W15 had started to suffer problems from the first laps of the race.

Shovlin’s analysis

“Unfortunately we realised we had a problem relatively early in the race. – Shovlin commented – so theor we were monitoring since the first stint. We didn’t know it was going to be terminal, but it’s all tied to a leak in the water system that was causing a pressure drift“.

Many were surprised by the radio message given from the pits to Russell, in which he was told to collect the car before any problems were actually visible from the outside. For Shovlin, however, there was no way the young British talent’s car would reach the checkered flag and it was essential to preserve the power unit as much as possible to avoid incurring future penalties.

“In the end, when we stopped the car, it was to protect the power unit. We knew we would never finish the race. You don’t want to finish the race and destroy your power unit, only to get a penalty later in the year.. So it was a preventative intervention, but there was no way to get to the checkered flag.“, concluded the Mercedes engineer.