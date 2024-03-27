The ultimate joy

Today again George Russell is the last winner in F1 at the wheel of Mercedes. The Briton climbed to the top step of the podium in Brazil in 2022, in what was the only success of the Anglo-German team in a decidedly complex season for the then reigning champion team, as also demonstrated by Hamilton's total lack of victory. Furthermore, the two drivers had to face another even more critical period of crisis last season, without ever establishing themselves in a championship dominated by Red Bull with the sole exception of Sainz in Singapore.

2022-2023: a two-year period of difficulty

Problems that Mercedes initially suffered with the new technical regulations introduced in 2022, particularly due to the effect porpoising of the W13. Once resolved, the W14 of 2023 had to deal with other difficulties, especially for theinstability of the car at high speed and the continuous problems of trim. Problems that don't seem to have disappeared even with the W15.

“The last two years have been challenging for the team – explained Russell in a statement reported by racingnews365.com – not only for the results, but also for the challenges we faced. We didn't understand the car. The problems we stumbled upon took a long time to understand and resolve. In these two years we have learned a lot as a team, we have developed our tools. We have improved the correlation between our simulations and the wind tunnel and the real track, which is crucial for the years to come.”

W15 and hopes for 2024

If you look at the last two seasons, Mercedes achieved 3rd place as its worst finish in the Constructors' standings, becoming vice-world champion last year. Two not extremely negative results, even if the objective remains to return to victory and close the gap to Red Bull with the development of the new W15: “Ultimately, if you look at the last 10 years of the team, we have won eight championships and the worst years were 3rd and 2nd place – he concluded – this shows the expectations we have of ourselves. Last year the result wasn't bad on paper, but Red Bull was too far away. We know we still have a lot to do. I'm confident that This car will be a step in the right direction. But now we just have to keep working and pushing.”