Bad awakening for George Russell. After the triumph at Interlagos and convincing performances on Friday, the Briton had to settle for sixth position on the starting grid in Abu Dhabi, as if Mercedes had suddenly taken a step back in terms of performance. Team principal Toto Wolff talks qualifying”to flush down the toilet“, Lewis Hamilton no longer wants to drive the W13 not even for one more lap: in the end, Russell is the most measured, even if confidence has dropped a lot in view of tomorrow.

“Starting in front of us puts Ferrari in an advantage position (the Reds monopolize the second row, Mercedes the third, nda). Only they can lose this position in the constructors’ championship. It will be difficult to score 19 points more than them, we should practically score one-two. We will fight for the podium and victory, we will try even if it will be difficult“, these are the words of the British a Sky Sports F1. “We had hoped to get better times during qualifying but tomorrow in the race we should improve as our long run has looked competitive from what we have seen so far. The grid position seems right considering our car’s current performance on a circuit like Abu Dhabi, but after the results obtained in Brazil, probably we were hoping for more. We would have liked to be a little closer to the leaders, but tomorrow will be interesting, because there are many different strategic options. I expect Red Bull to be out of reachbut I hope we can fight with Ferrari“.