The departure of Valtteri Bottas from Mercedes at the end of the 2021 world championship it seemed to open the doors to George Russell towards a 2022 potentially full of successes, such as to be able to generate the foundations of another internal rivalry as already happened in 2016 between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. All these rosy expectations, on the other hand, didn’t materialize mainly due to a W13 that ruined dreams of glory in Brackley, working to recover the world title after losing it in the controversial Abu Dhabi ’21 race.

The now former Mercedes new signing nonetheless wrote history in the recent Sao Paulo Grand Prix, taking his first career victory and the only one for Mercedes in this 2022. However, excluding this sweet parenthesis, Russell had to settle for a 4th place in the world championship standings, equally the result of constant results and performances blocked by a single-seater’s potential that knocked out all the team’s objectives.

Even at Yas Marina, the English didn’t get beyond the fifth position final, also because of the pace problems of the single-seater and one 5 second penalty for unsafe release which thwarted any attempt to fight for the podium. In this way, Mercedes – which also cashed in on Hamilton’s retirement – lost any opportunity to fight for second place in the world championship with Ferrari: “It could have been a memorable race – explained a disgruntled Russell – but probably today we were more wrong than right. We didn’t have the right rhythm this weekend and we tried to do what we could, but this was it one of the most difficult races of the season for us. It’s a shame how the race went for me: I got a strong start battling with Carlos, but with the first long pit stop and the five second penalty the race was over for me. This race brought us back to reality, after the climax reached in Brazil on a track that suited our car much better. Today simply highlighted what we already knew: that we have a lot of improvements to make over the winter. All the team members in Brackley and Brixworth are pushing hard and we are heading in the right direction. And we are sure that next year we will have a stronger car“.