Russell, provocation to Verstappen

We are in the era of Max Verstappen, very close to his third consecutive title, and like all the champions of the past and present the Dutchman is destined to divide the experts. The age-old question of how much the driver counts and how much the car matters has been proposed again in recent days, and even some Super Max colleagues have not held back.

George Russell, who had some disagreements with the Dutchman this year in Baku, believes for example that the Red Bull driver is greatly favored by the speed of the RB19, and that at least five drivers could win the World Championship with this car. Among these, of course, Lewis Hamilton, who Russell defines as the best driver of all time.

Russell’s words

“I can say with great confidence that there are five drivers on the grid who, if they were put in the best car, would win the championship. I have no doubts about this“, this is the comment of the Briton.

“Of course Lewis Hamilton he is one of these pilots. I find myself facing it every week, and it gives me a point of reference. Seeing that I’m playing with him gives me a lot of confidence. Every single weekend I come out of the pits for practice, qualifying and the race and am directly compared to the greatest driver of all time. I don’t think I’ve ever been pushed as hard as I have in this last year and a half in my entire career“.