A mountain to climb

The Jeddah weekend is now over and the Formula 1 paddock will now be able to enjoy a couple of weeks at home before completing the longest away trip of the season, at least for a single GP. In fact, all the teams will fly from Europe to Australia, for dispute the third GP of this 2023 in Melbourne which after only two appointments already seems more than directed in the direction of Red Bull. For the other stables, the only way to try to limit the damage is to work tirelessly in the factorytrying to close the impressive performance gap that Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez made evident both in Sakhir and in the last round in Saudi Arabia.

Evolving concepts

Among those who don’t want to leave any stone unturned to try to straighten out this season – and above all the next one – there is definitely the Mercedes. The Brackley stable through the mouth of its team principal Toto Wolff has already hinted that it is more than ready to completely overturn the aerodynamic concept of the W14 to try to get closer to the ‘spatial’ performance of the RB19. While this path goes on, however, the pilots continue to do their part trying to collect data. Today it was George Russell’s turn, engaged in the simulator as he himself testified through his official social profiles.

Correlation search

What aroused greater curiosity in the photo posted on Instagram by the #63 of Mercedes, who finished fourth in the Saudi GP, was the fact that he was still working on the fast Jeddah street circuit. The Anglo-German team evidently, before concentrating completely on preparing for the Melbourne race, prefers to further investigate what emerged from last Sunday’s race, in which Mercedes nonetheless certified its role of third force on the track, ahead of the Ferrari and behind the Aston Martin. It cannot be excluded that the silver arrows want to ‘test’ the correlation between the real data provided by the track and the virtual data produced by the simulator, to have a clearer and more understandable picture in preparing for the next appointments.