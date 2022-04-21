On the eve of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, scheduled for this weekend, the Mercedes has not yet succeeded in satisfactorily manifesting its role as reigning world constructor champion; the Anglo-German team, in fact, is still having to deal with performances not up to par with previous seasons, even though they temporarily hold second place in the standings behind Ferrari. The same position that, in the drivers’ ranking, is occupied by George Russellfresh from the first podium conquered with the Brackley house in Australia.

More than on his advantage over direct rivals such as Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen – in turn betrayed by the reliability of his Red Bull in two out of three races – the 24-year-old Englishman focused on the issue of the problems accused by Mercedes in the first races of the season , from the more obvious ones, such as the porpoisingup to others on which the team has been working since the beginning of the year: “We currently have this great difficulty that we are trying to solve – explained Russell in an interview with Sky Sports F1 – it’s not a disaster, but in any case it compromises our lap times a bit, and we are doing our best to be able to improve in this respect. All the teams have realized their respective potentials or their weaknesses: for example, in Melbourne we saw Ferrari exceed the limit, but all of us are learning gradually, so much so that some teams have not even encountered any problems with porpoising, and we need to understand how they succeeded ”.

A complex moment therefore for the Three-pointed starbut that does not worry too much the number 63, who is convinced that the commitment made by his team will lead to concrete results: “I don’t know how long it will take to arrive at a solution – He admitted – but our problems cannot last forever. However, other issues outside porpoising need to be considered, such as minimum weight of the cars, and we ourselves know that we do not have the lightest car available, without forgetting the performance of the power unit. Obviously, a very clear regulation must be respected, but at the same time we can still focus on developments and updates that will help us to extrapolate the maximum potential of the engine. Consequently – he concluded – we have to analyze the various limits that are hindering us, but personally I am confident that we will be able to find adequate solutions “.