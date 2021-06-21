Positive results, net of race conditions that made it difficult for all teams to read the french grand prix, for the Williams. The Grove stable, thanks to the excellent performance of Russell, who even went off-balance by claiming that he had never driven his own so well FW43B, has risen to ninth place in the constructors’ classification bypassing the Haas and now looking forward to the next round in Austria with confidence.

“Despite the fact that it didn’t rain during the race – explains Dave Robson, responsible for the performance of the single-seater – the rain that fell in the hours before the traffic lights went out was enough to mess up the papers, cooling the asphalt and thus making it more difficult to assess tire performance. We felt that completing the race with just one pit stop was the best choice, but succeeding was not easy. An applause goes to our mechanics and of course to our drivers, who managed to put together some very fast laps in the final part of the race. We can’t wait to test ourselves at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, a short circuit that always knows how to give great emotions. We know that there is still a lot of work to be done to make our car more competitive, but the FW43B improves day by day and yesterday’s grand prix shows that we can fight until the last corner even in the most difficult race conditions “.

Very satisfied George Russell, twelfth at the finish, which summed up his performance at Paul Ricard as follows: “It was a good race. We overtook a couple of rivals, including Tsunoda, putting our nose in front of Ocon and Alfa Romeos. Maintaining the right tire temperature while avoiding graining was not easy, but the car performed great, as was the strategy from the pits. I am very happy with the result and I would venture to say that Le Castellet was my best race since I joined Williams “.

A few more difficulties for the teammate Nicholas Latifi: “I started well, but after the first lap my tires didn’t have the right grip. The situation improved when there were about 12 laps to go until the end of the race. I got into the rhythm, but by now it was too late to make up positions. Together with the team we will evaluate the problems and corrections to be implemented in view of the next race in Austria “.