The debut of the updates in Monaco

Last week’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix should have coincided with the debut of the expected riders Mercedes updates on the W14, with the Anglo-German team that would have verified the first data on the Imola circuit. However, the cancellation of the event due to the terrible floods that hit the region postponed the work to this weekend, with Formula 1 ready to hit the track in Monte Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Russell calls for calm

In Brackley there are good indications on the novelties studied by the Anglo-German team, in search of the first victory of the season after a less than exciting start to the championship. Also George Russell he is optimistic about the solutions studied by the Mercedes technicians, even if in the interview with formula1.com he did not want to generate too many expectations: “It’s always very positive to bring more potential to the car – has explained – there is a lot of talk about the updates, but one must remember that Munich is a unique place. We don’t expect revolutions, but in any case everything seems to be going in the right direction, so we need to continue with optimism and see how things go”.

The ‘magic’ of Monaco

Consequently, the British driver appealed for calm in view of a special appointment like the one in the Principality, particularly appreciated by the British himself, who finished 5th here last season: “Racing in Monaco is always wonderful – he added – there is always a particular atmosphere, e on Saturday he pushes himself to the max in qualifying to face the difficulties of the racebut it is always special to be here”.