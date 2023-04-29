Sparks at the start between Verstappen and Russell

Sergio Perez made no effort to take a single bite of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, while Max Verstappen never managed to worry the Monegasque. The reason must be sought in the prolonged duel during the first lap between the two-time world champion and George Russell. Verstappen made a very bad start from the third pitch on the starting grid and tried to keep third position from the outside in Turn-1 and did the same in Turn-2 and Turn-3. The trajectory advantage finally rewarded George Russell, with Verstappen seeing the left side of his Red Bull ruined by the contact in Turn-2 and then kissing the wall with the right rear in Turn-3.

At the end of the race in Parc Fermé Verstappen waited for Russell to ask him for an explanation and the Mercedes driver defended himself by saying that he had no grip, an explanation that obviously didn’t convince the Dutchman who replied that nobody has grip at the start, especially on a street circuit. Russell walked away with Verstappen who closed the ‘conversation’ from afar by addressing the Mercedes driver.

Russell’s answer

“I thought he was coming to tell me ‘good race’ – Russell’s words to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – I honestly don’t know what to say apart from that the position was mine, he’s the one who took risks by attacking on the outside. It still worked out for him, you know how it can end when you try to resist on the outside. It’s not that special treatment is used towards those who are leading the championship”. No sense of guilt on Russell’s part therefore, indeed.

Verstappen then regained third position immediately on the restart, managing to have excellent acceleration when Leclerc gave the break. The Dutchman thus regained the third position from where he started, giving two points to his boxmate Sergio Perez who won today. Tomorrow Verstappen and Russell certainly won’t have a ‘rematch’ at the start since the Mercedes driver will start in eleventh position after yesterday’s clamorous elimination.