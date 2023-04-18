Verstappen-Red Bull: a solid union

When mentioning the name of Max Verstappenthe figure of the Dutch pilot is almost automatically associated with that of another reality such as the Red Bull. The two-time reigning world champion, in addition to having achieved all his successes so far in F1 with the Milton Keynes team, has always been the leading driver of the Anglo-Austrian Junior Team, with whom he grew up until ‘green light’ for the transition to the top flight in 2015, in that case with the satellite team of Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri). With the parenthesis as official Red Bull driver that began the following year, it is therefore difficult to imagine a Verstappen away from one of the most emblematic families of modern F1.

What if he had started at Mercedes?

Yet, his undeniable talent emerged at a time when Formula 1 was the kingpin Mercedesin the midst of an internal battle between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, who at the end of 2016 became world champion and then announced, surprisingly, his retirement. If in that circumstance, hypothetically, Toto Wolff had decided to bet on Max Verstappen as Hamilton’s new teammate, how would the Dutchman’s career have developed away from Red Bull?

Russell’s opinion

A question that Square Mile gave the man who today really plays the role of teammate of the seven-time world champion behind the wheel of the Brackley team, i.e. George Russell. For the Briton, such an option would not have been the most ideal for his opponent: “If Max had gone to a team like Mercedes and had to face a Lewis Hamilton at the peak of his career, this could have damaged him – has explained – you have to look at it from two points of view. Max has improved a lot after four years of F1 experience compared to when he had just 18 months of racing under his belt. If you have to compete against someone who is at his best and dominates the car he is used to racing in, then Max may not be in this position today“.

The beginnings in Williams

A mix of past and present that Russell also evaluated on the basis of his F1 career, which began with the Williams in 2019 and continued until signing with Mercedes in 2022: “I could say I wasted three years of my career because I was driving a slower car and couldn’t compete for the win, but I can also look back on the positive aspects of my time at Williams – he added – looking back on those years I think I do having learned more at the back of the grid than all those riders who were thrown into the fray from day one, and it hurt their careers. I have to be grateful to the people who advised me on the best options and ultimately put me in this position. In those three years at Williams I could have competed a little more, but if I hadn’t driven a Mercedes, I still wouldn’t have fought for the world title. So what’s the difference? Ultimately, I want to win titles and for me it makes no difference whether I’m fighting at the back of the field or for seventh place. After all, I am happy with my current position“.