Official renewal

The most important news of this intense Thursday in Monza was certainly that of renewal, made official in the last few hours, of the entire Mercedes line-up. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have both extended their relationship with the Brackley stable until the end of the 2025 season, thus continuing to compose an all-English duo that Toto Wolff has defined as the “best of the whole grill”. Russell in this 2023 has struggled more than in his debut season, especially in comparison with the seven-time world champion, who currently sees him coming out clearly defeated. However, these difficulties do not seem to have compromised the relationship between the class of ’98 and the Brackley team.

Quick agreement

“We came to an agreement pretty quickly – declared Russell, commenting on the negotiation with the top management of the house of the Star – a couple of hours of discussion and the agreement was there. We didn’t have to introduce many new features. The team and I had every interest in continuing our relationship and with Toto Wolff, as you know, I’ve had a bond since the minor formulas. We are working to get back to the top and I am proud to be part of this team“. The #63 adventure will continue alongside the most successful driver in F1 history. But the also Hamilton’s permanencefor Russell, represents an encouraging sign about the real ambitions of Mercedes.

Always together with Lewis

“Continuing to work with Lewis is very positive for me – assured the former Williams driver – we have seen that sometimes changing the line up for a team can be destabilizing. Lewis will definitely stay as long as he believes in the team and his renewal gives confidence to me too. Certain, if Mercedes improves I will have to beat Lewis but I’m here to beat all the riders” warned the young English talent. “A teammate like Lewis always pushes you to the max, but that’s how it has to be if you want to beat Verstappen and all the rest of the riders“, he added.

Change of pace

At the moment, however, the main goal for Russell is to raise his driving levelafter some empty steps experienced this year: “At the start of the year I think I managed to put out some great performances, but then as we approached the middle of the season I haven’t been able to get back to those levels. Especially in qualifying I was no longer able to extract the maximum – concluded the standard bearer of Mercedes – while I think I’ve always been consistent in the race. But the grid is currently so compact that starting forward is also important to do well in the race.”. For Monza, therefore, all eyes are on Saturday’s qualifying sessions.