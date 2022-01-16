2022 will have many points of interest, on a general level – with the new generation of cars – and in particular. Suffice it to see the new pair of Mercedes: experience and youth united by class in abundance. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell they will finally team up and thanks to them the Brackley team will want to take revenge on Red Bull. Of course, as long as Sir Lewis drops his retirement plans which team principal Toto Wolff has not denied the existence.

Even if Hamilton were to retire, Mercedes could drop an ace like Russell, who has been in the factory these days and can’t wait to start the season. The former Williams got to know the Brackley and Brixworth staff even better, giving and receiving directions for the first time as a factory driver. Mr. Saturday he explained the feelings of finally being in Mercedes and what leads him to be so calm for his debut in a ‘big’.

“What I admire so much about Mercedes and Wolff is theirs loyalty. They also demonstrated it with Bottas, who was a key figure in achieving all these successes. Many will say negative things about Valtteri and criticize him for not keeping up with Hamilton, he actually played an incredibly important part in the team’s victories. And Mercedes rewarded him for this loyalty: even when Bottas had a bad race or two last year, the team didn’t give him the nod.“Russell told the podcast Motor Sport Magazine. “Mercedes gives people all opportunities of the case. I am a 23 year old boy. For their part, there is no need to rush. We have whole years ahead of us. If I work hard, I must have no fears for my future: Mercedes will reward me with the loyalty it showed to Bottas, and this attitude gives confidence to both me and the 2,000 employees between Brackley and Brixworth. I must be very grateful to have Toto as my boss, I’m absolutely sure of that“.