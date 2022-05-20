With the power of the work, the real one and done under-trace, the Mercedes And George Russell were among the protagonists of the Montmeló Friday. Brackley’s team didn’t suffer from the problems today porpoising on the straight and in the second free practice session he even placed both drivers on the ‘podium’ behind Charles Leclerc, demonstrating how high-speed hopping was the heaviest ballast for the W13. Now, however, it is necessary to solve the problems in corner entry (some ‘jumps’ are still there and it is very annoying, because it modifies the aerodynamic load) and above all it is necessary to find continuity of performance within the weekend. Continuity that Russell is demonstrating weekend after weekend: always in the top-5 in the race, first in FP3 in Miami, fourth in FP2 in Barcelona and second in the Catalan afternoon. These are the words of him immediately after closing the Friday of work on the track.

“Happier today? I do not know. In Miami on Friday we were the fastest, then we went back in qualifying. Today we are second, and it is positive. The car is reacting differently. We have different limits this time. There is certainly no porpoising on the straight, and this is certainly good news, but every now and then we find it in the corners and we have to adapt to this“He told F1 microphones. “I believe the Red Bull is still very strong. They are the team to be reckoned with at the moment. Push in qualifying? I don’t think we’ll be as far off the top as in Miami. But we also have to look at the different mappings, also because Ferrari and Red Bull will push hard tomorrow in qualifying. The picture may be different from that of previous weeks. We have also seen how the degradation of the rubber has been enormous for everyone. This could be a deciding factor on Sunday: we will work on it tonight“.