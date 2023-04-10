All-English duel

In the Mercedes who tries to emerge on Ferrari and Aston Martin as the second force on the starting grid, behind an apparently unattainable Red Bull, continues to make headlinesfascinating internal rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The past and present of British motorsport against the future of the category, in a fascinating and balanced dualism which – contrary to what has been seen within other teams – is always remaining within the canons of respect and healthy sportsmanship, also helping Mercedes to take steps forward in terms of performance on the track.

Hamilton ahead on points

Until now Hamilton is having the upper hand in terms of points scoredalso thanks to the bitter withdrawal suffered by George Russell in Australia due to the failure of the power unit, after the Race Direction’s decision to wave the red flag immediately after his pit stop had already seriously compromised the race at a strategic level. The seven-time world champion currently boasts 38 championship points, against Russell’s ‘only’ 18. In the races completed by both drivers, however, the result this year is 1-1, with Hamilton prevailing in Bahrain and Russell taking his revenge in Saudi Arabia.

3-0

Where at the moment, however, Russell appears unbeatable and is in qualifying, a curious figure considering that he is in the same box as the best qualifier in F1 history for the number of pole positions obtained. However, Russell’s qualities on the flying lap are known, considering that already at the time of Williams the 1998 class of King’s Lynn was renamed “Mr Saturday” for his impressive consistency on Saturdays. In fact, in this very first phase of the season, the #63 beat his more titled brand mate with a clear 3-0.

Average gap of almost two tenths

Russell qualified sixth in Bahrain, fourth in Jeddah and even second in Melbourne, while Hamilton did not go beyond seventh, eighth and third on the grid in the same Q3 sessions. The gap between the two has often been slight, but rather constant to the advantage of the former Williams. In fact, Russell beat Hamilton by 44 thousandths in Bahrain and 136 in Melbourne; more evident is his supremacy in Gedda, where in the decisive lap he was able to slip Hamilton over three and a half tenths behind. The average gap in the season, between the two, is 182 thousandths. A gap that is certainly not large, but which testifies that Russell no longer has anything to envy in terms of pure speed to the most successful driver of all time.