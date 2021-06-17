Every week, as the race weekend approaches, the market rumors intensify. Many of these relate to the possible future of George Russell. The Williams talent is now almost unanimously identified as the new Mercedes driver for the 2022 season, at Lewis Hamilton’s fiano. To do the reverse path should be Valtteri Bottas, which however only defined “Speculations” those who would like him out of the Brackley team next season. Even Russell, interviewed during the press conference on the eve of the French GP weekend, did not satisfy the journalists from this point of view.

Bottas: “Only speculation on my contract”

In fact, the Englishman explained that at the moment he is concentrated only on the track, with the aim of finally bringing Williams back to the points after two years of absence. “Obviously I am aware of all the speculations – explained Russell – but right now I’m just thinking about driving, race by race. I want to define my future at some point, but right now I’m just focused on the weekends in France and Austria. Usually these things are defined during the summer break. That’s kind of the moment when things get clear. I just need to think race by race and enjoy the curiosity of what is to come – added English again – sometimes it’s exciting not knowing what the future holds “.

The current standard bearer of the Grove stable, in any case, has denied having already signed agreements with Mercedes: “I’m still a Williams driver, I haven’t signed any other contractsConcluded Russell.