After a really tough Friday, Mercedes’ sporting resurrection in qualifying for the Hungarian GP was truly amazing. The more than capricious W13 yesterday afternoon seemed to magically light up, with Lewis Hamilton being the fastest in Q1 and George Russell who imitated him in Q3, taking home there first pole seasonal position for the Silver Arrows, as well as his first in his career. And only a failure in the DRS system prevented Hamilton from completing Toto Wolff’s men rebirth Saturday. For the race scheduled for this afternoon starting at 3 pm, Russell will therefore be a loose cannon, even if he starts in front of everyone, given that the Anglo-German team itself has no idea of ​​the pace it will have with the changes made on the W13, which the English driver did not want to reveal during the traditional press conference on Saturday.

George Russell (Mercedes): “In all probability Friday was the hardest of the whole season. We stayed until 11pm to work and the morale was pretty low, we felt lost. Taking pole just 24 hours later is a wonderful feeling, because I know what we went through last night. We managed to get the car to work in the perfect window on the last lap, already in Turn 1 I had a tenth and a half advantage, which then became three in Turn 2. Probably this lap was also better than that of Spa with Williams.

The race will be an unknown complete, compared to Friday we turned the car over. The work with the team last night was general, of philosophy, to understand whether or not we are going as a team in the right direction. There were many reasons that pushed us beyond the second delay in the free practice sessions. What have we changed? Well, having been so great the step forward I will not say. In F1 there are thin margins and so many different aspects, and if you put everything in the right window, the car can fly. There are no guarantees that the changes made for qualifying will translate into performance in tomorrow’s race or in future races.

I’m not going to defend myself, but to escape. I know the riders behind me and I know they won’t make it easy. In addition there will be two or three stops. But I’m thinking about the start, the first corner, how to keep the advantage and what I will have to do to win the race ”.