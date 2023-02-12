The penalty in terms of development at Red Bull for 2023 has made many observers turn up their noses. Rival teams have called the 10 per cent cut to wind tunnel hours a “buffoonery”, especially considering the edge the defending champions have built up over the rest of the competition over the past two years. Certainly the RB19 starts with the favors of the predictions this year, but perhaps in the long run the reduction of the hours in the wind tunnel will have an impact. How effective? Impossible to tell. According to George RussellHowever, the punishment for breaching the 2021 budget cap could have been more exemplary.

“I think the penalty could be a factor this year. However, the advantage of Red Bull is that they have started from a very high level. Often we use the wind tunnel to find the answers. We ask ourselves what direction to take in terms of development, and so we go to the wind tunnel. I believe that Red Bull, as they were on the right track from the start, are not solving the problems, they are simply adding and improving performance“said the British ad Auto Motor und Sport. “So even though we have much more time in the wind tunnel, I don’t think this penalizes them as it seems on paper, because they were on the right track from the beginning. While we will use that extra 10% to try to solve our problems, Red Bull has already solved them“.

Considering the results of 2022 and the penalty for exceeding the 2021 budget cap, Mercedes will have an advantage over Red Bull up to 25 June of 163 tests that can be performed, 204 more hours of tunnel occupation and 41 hours of excess Wind on Time . The advantage of the Brackley team over Ferrari is instead 30 hours of Wind on Time, 60 hours spent in the tunnel and 48 more tests.