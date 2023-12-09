Team meeting

In recent days, Formula 1 celebrated the end of the 2023 season by meeting in Baku for the traditional gala with the end-of-year prizes awarded by the FIA. In addition to this event, which once again crowned Max Verstappen and the Red Bull team at the top of world motorsport, there were also various end-of-championship celebrations organized by the individual teams.

A meeting moment designed to thank the team’s employees for what they have done during the year was not missing even at home Mercedes. Despite the first winless season since 2011, the Anglo-German team still won the second position in the Manufacturers’ standings at the end of the yearmanaging to resist Ferrari’s comeback attempt.

At home with the family ❤ Toto, Lewis, and Mick visited Brackley and Brixworth in the week, bringing the team together. We missed you George, get well soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZFLkdO04pI — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 9, 2023

Russell forced absent

In the double party organized in the Brackley and Brixworth locations, however, there was a excellent absentee: George Russell. The young British talent, author of a rather complicated season, which however ended with a good third place in the Abu Dhabi race, is in fact still debilitated by a bad flu which had already struck him during the last weekend of the season.

Therefore ‘only’ the team principal visited the two factories Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton and the third driver of the team, Mick Schumacherwho confirmed his commitment as the team’s third driver also in 2024, despite his debut in the WEC with Alpine. “We missed you George, get well soon“, the message published by the official Mercedes account on Twitter/X accompanying the shot showing the entire team reunited.