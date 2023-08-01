Youthful ascent

The rise of George Russell towards the top of F1 she had, until last year, been seemingly unstoppable. The young English talent had won the GP3 and F2 titles in the 2017-2018 two-year period. He then entered the Circus at the wheel of the derelict Williams, helping to take it, over three seasons, from being dispersed to the bottom of the group to closing the 2021 season in eighth place in the Constructors’ standings. This constant growth, culminating in the strange but well-deserved podium in the Belgian GP that year, had earned him the longed-for call in Mercedes. Even at the wheel of the Silver Arrows, his debut season was unforgettable: despite a decidedly less competitive car than the ones they were used to in the Brackley team, Russell brought home one win and eight podiums in his first year with the team.

Impressive numbers, especially considering that the seven-time world champion was at his side Lewis Hamilton. The #63 in 2022 became the first driver to score more points, poles and wins than Hamilton in the same car in the same season. Not even Nico Rosberg had managed to better Sir Lewis in all three of these statistical categories in one fell swoop. But whoever advocated a passing of the baton in the Mercedes house, with Hamilton on the boulevard of sunset and Russell designated as the new ‘captain’, now he is forced to change his mind. The results of the first half of the 2023 season are in fact completely reversed. While the seven times world champion is showing all his immense talent, the young ‘apprentice’ is grappling with the first real career crisis.

2023 to forget

On a media level, Russell has always been rather ‘pampered’ compared to other talents of the ‘Next Gen’ of Formula 1. This time, however, the numbers do not lie: the former Williams is losing direct confrontation with Hamilton in all areas. In the first 12 races he has scored fewer points, fewer podiums (4-1 for Hamilton) and is succumbing 7-5 in qualifying and 7-3 in the race. It is true that Russell has more retirements than his partner (two against zero), but in Canada the knockout came due to a driving error by the same class of ’99. The difference in points is also quite significant: Hamilton and Russell are 49 points apart in the standings. This is the third largest gap between teammates after the one between Verstappen-Perez and Alonso-Stroll.

But Russell’s problems don’t end there. Extending the comparison to riders from other teams, in fact, it can be seen how Lando Norris, with McLaren, has achieved more podium finishes this year than him. The same goes for Charles Leclerc, with a Ferrari that overall, in terms of performance, did worse than the W14 in Brackley. Mercedes’ second place in the Constructors’ standings is – at the moment – ​​almost exclusively thanks to Hamilton. It is no coincidence that the Stevenage veteran is ever closer to signing a multi-year contract renewal with the team. The risk, for Russell, is that of not yet being considered worthy of leading the team towards regaining the title and of having to accept – should Mercedes really return to challenge Red Bull – the role of luxury ‘gregarious’. There are still 10 races, after the summer, to try and change this perception.