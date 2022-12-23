The cake was already very good, it seemed prepared by a Master Pastry Chef and not by a novice boy after all. George Russell, however, he also wanted to put the icing on it at the end of the season. In his first season in a big team, the Briton has unleashed one strong performance after another, getting the most out of what he Mercedes he could offer him: a fifth, sometimes a fourth place; little, in relation to his expectations. Russell was not discouraged and always gave his best on the W13, later managing to fulfill his dream of winning the first F1 grand prix in Brazil.

An emotion, that of Interlagos, which Russell summed up with these words: “It was my best moment on the track. Obviously it was a very special GP for me. Having Lewis in the mirrors, knowing he was only 1.3″ away from me, made the situation incredibly stressful. My engineer Riki was giving me those gaps lap after lap, knowing that I couldn’t make a single mistake, because it would give him the opportunity to overtake me. The moment I crossed the finish line was great relief. Knowing that I achieved this victory by managing that situation and that pressure was a source of great pride for me. I realized how important that GP was for the whole team: all the hard work was rewarded with a victory that seemed out of reach for most of the season. Knowing the potential we have in this team makes me excited for 2023. Obviously after a setback like the one in 2022 it’s really exciting to know that we have a chance to fight again in 2023“.

“This first year with Mercedes has been fantastic in many ways. Dealing with a huge group of incredibly talented people pushed me to try to be a better driver. After the difficulties at the beginning of the year, it has been really exciting to see this progress, especially in view of 2023. I was thrilled to see how the whole team reacted to the victory in Interlagos and how much that result meant for everyone in Brackley and Brixworth“, continued the former Williams. “The relationship with Hamilton was also harmonious. What impressed me the most about Lewis was how he works with the team, how he gets the most out of the people around him, how he continues to keep his spirits up in tough times and ultimately what I already knew: how much be damn fast and how challenging it is to be teammates with someone like him“.