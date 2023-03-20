Mercedes raises her head

The Jeddah race, in addition to the impressive dominance shown by Red Bull, which brought home the second double in two races, also certified a Mercedes’ first step forward. In fact, compared to the Bahrain GP, ​​the Brackley team certified its position as third force on the track, behind the Aston Martin but ahead of the Ferrari. The two pilots of black-silver arrows, George Russell And Lewis Hamiltonfinished the race in fourth and fifth positions, with the young ex-Williams talent even enjoying the third-placed trophy for a few moments, before the penalty initially imposed on Alonso was lifted, returning the Asturian to the top step bottom of the podium.

Russell’s ‘cunning’

Russell was also very ‘smart’, during the GP, to use the complicated issue of the Alonso sanction as a sorry for not giving the position to Lewis Hamilton in the first laps of the free race following the entry of the Safety Car. In fact, in that phase the seven-time world champion was faster than his compatriot thanks to the medium tires just uphill, against the #63 hards which would obviously have entered the optimal operating range later on. From the pit wall, Mercedes had seemed to suggest one on more than one occasion exchange of positions between the two carsbut Russell kept the point: “Alonso has a five second penalty, we fight amongst ourselves afterwards. Now I want to manage the tires a bit“, explained the winner of the last São Paulo GP to his engineer over the radio.

Final extension

Russell was immediately told that Alonso had already served his penalty, but the 1998 class didn’t let himself be discouraged, maintaining his position and then clearly extending after a few laps, when his tires became more performing than Hamilton’s. “I didn’t want that [Lewis e io] we were fighting amongst ourselves, both of us losing time compared to Fernando – then commented after the match Russell to the microphones of Sky Sports UK – I wanted to stay at a distance, manage our tires and then have a fair battle between us towards the end”. However, a battle that never took place, because Russell was very skilled at widening the gap on his teammate up to the final five seconds.