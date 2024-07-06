

The British GP qualifying report

Silverstone does not disappoint and gives the F1 public one of the most spectacular and surprising qualifying sessions of the season, with the front row grabbed by the two Mercedes of George Russell (on his second pole of the season) and Lewis Hamilton. A very tight Q3 then made the many fans present in the stands rejoice with the Third place for Lando Norris and so a hat-trick of English riders in front of everyone in their home GP.

An unthinkable result at the beginning of the season, when Red Bull dominated. Instead Max Verstappen, due to damage to the car suffered in Q1, was only fourth. Behind him, in the third row, will start Piastri and Hulkenberg, a fantastic sixth with Haas. Ferrari, on the other hand, comes out much diminished, with Sainz seventh and Leclerc even out of Q3, 11th.

The words of the top 3

George Russell (1st, Mercedes): “At the beginning of this year I couldn’t even think of being on pole here and now I’m first with Lewis and Lando second and third. For these fans it’s really fantastic, they give us so much energy. The car is giving great sensations and it came to life in qualifying. Now we are riding the wave. The atmosphere is fantastic but tomorrow we have to win. Watch out for Lando and also Max, who will come back strong. The crowd gives so much energy and the three of us took advantage of it today”.

Lewis Hamilton (2nd, Mercedes): “Thanks to this crowd. I am proud to be here. George has done a fantastic job. We didn’t expect to be both on the front row, but it is really extraordinary for us and for the team. The car was fantastic today and the whole team deserves this result. We needed to get the tyres up to temperature at the right time and be well positioned on the track. There is still room for improvement. George has managed to find it but I feel confident for tomorrow, with this car we can work together to keep Lando behind us”.

Lando Norris (3rd, McLaren): “I was the fastest almost until the end. Overall I’m happy though: to have three British riders in the top three is really nice. I had some good laps, but George and Lewis did a great job. I made a mistake on the last attempt, but third place is still good. It could rain tomorrow, so it can be a good race. I’m fast and excited to be here: I hope to put on a good show with George and Lewis. I hope we have some good battles tomorrow.”