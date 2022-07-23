A month ago, George Russell probably would have signed for a sixth position in Paul Ricard qualifying. Mercedes did not have the updates ready in which it placed high hopes for the French weekend, Red Bull and Ferrari were (and are unattainable). But the French track, with its medium-high speed corners, should have favored the W13. As should have been the updates to the car and the penalty of Carlos Sainz. Instead Russell, at Le Castellet, will start sixth, also overtaken by his friend Lando Norris.

Regret, therefore, for Mr. Saturday? Yes, of course, you could at least claw the top-5. But the former Williams is not worried about the position itself, but about the gap that separates Mercedes from the best cars: “Thinking in terms of the team, I think we are a bit further away than we would have hoped or expected, especially after yesterday. We are a little lower than where we should be as a grid position. Personally, I started Q3 well, I was in fourth position but I made a mistake on the last lap. After all, I think the gap from the leaders is more worrying than the position. We need to understand why our race pace is relatively better than the pace in qualifying: we are the only team on the grid that reduces the gap to the best on Sunday. The gaps of all the other teams increase, but we manage to reduce them. And we have to solve this situation because by improving the qualification you give yourself more chances to fight in the race. I hope Lewis can battle Checo tomorrow, but I think Charles and Max are probably too fast for us right now.“.

Russell’s concerns are also shared by Lewis Hamilton, who already in free practice was surprised by the gap of one second and seven tenths of a second, and who after qualifying admitted that the updates did not give the desired effect.