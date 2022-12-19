After five years with Valtteri Bottas as teammate of Lewis Hamilton in Mercedesthe replacement of Finnish with George Russell for the 2022 had inevitably generated expectations about the future performances of the young Briton, even more in the event that the Anglo-German house was able to present the necessary conditions to swear revenge on Verstappen after the hotly contested title won by the latter in Abu Dhabi in 2021. However , the most disappointing single-seater in recent Mercedes history came out of Brackley, the W13such as not to allow the Hamilton-Russell couple to be able to seriously fight for the world championship, Drivers and Constructors.

In any case, the new official driver of the Three pointed star he took away the satisfaction of giving away the team’s only win of the season in Brazilas well as the before his career. A special emotion for the former Williams, who then finished 4th in the final standings ahead of Hamilton himself, but who does not entirely satisfy the 24-year-old: “When there is a change of team it takes time to adapt – he said to the microphones of the BBC – it doesn’t matter who your teammate is. It’s crucial to find this trust with the whole structure, but at the end of the day we are all here to win. So you have to look ahead and think about how to make the car faster, it’s been a good year for me. I learned a lot from Lewis, he’s the greatest of all time. I am in a privileged position to measure myself against him and, in turn, understand more things. I’m not incredibly proud of this season for finishing fourth, I’m here to winwe must continue to raise the bar”.

Now that the preparations for the season have started 2023, Russell’s stated goal is therefore to be able to aim for victory more regularly, something that never happened in the last championship. A goal that is not impossible to achieve, especially following a particularly painful year in direct comparison with Red Bull and Ferrari, but which could be of great help in improving performance: “We are one step behind compared to Red Bull and Ferrari and we must work to close the gap – he added – on the positive side, we will be in a stronger position in 2023. I’m here for the long term and although I would have loved to win races and fight for the title, I think as a team these difficult times will help us. I hope in the future I can look back and say 2022 was a good year.”