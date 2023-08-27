Russell: From Initial Hopes to Final Disaster

Sunday almost completely to forget at home Mercedes for the results obtained at the end of the Dutch Grand Prixeven more by analyzing the 17th position reached by George Russell. The Briton, who had given hope to his team after the 3rd place in qualifying, even more after the elimination of Hamilton in Q2 and on a track that was moreover favorable to the characteristics of the Mercedes, actually finished at the bottom of the group for a contact made with Lando Norris.

The key episode

The McLaren driver, in full battle with his compatriot in the final laps of the race, in fact forced Russell to return to the pits after a slight but significant wheel-to-wheel, which pushed the #63 to the bottom of the standings. At that moment, therefore, the hopes of being able to fight for a top-10 finish were definitively extinguished, moreover on a Sunday that began with even higher ambitions, as confirmed by Russell himself at the end of the race.

The big disappointment

These, in fact, were the statements of the British, totally disappointed by his performance: “Today was tough – he has declared – I started the race thinking about fighting for the podium and ended up in P17. We expected the rain to last only a few minutes, but it continued for nearly ten. Everything was ready for the splits, but I thought I could have held out for another lap or two if the duration was short, but that wasn’t the case. We’d rather have a fast car and a bad day than the other way around, but today was a missed opportunity. In the end, I was side by side with Lando in the chicane at the end of the lap, then we had contact. It cost us a few points and it was a shame because today we had a very fast car, then our decisions on the weather conditions went against us. But there are still some positives to consider for the underlying pace we’ve shown. We knew this circuit could be favorable for us, and Monza will be a completely different track. Let’s clear our heads and start with this weekend’s experience to see what we can do”.