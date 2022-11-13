George Russell he finally won his first career victory, deservedly imposing himself in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, on the Interlagos circuit. The young English driver thus broke the ‘curse’ of Mercedes, which in this 2022 had not yet managed to win a race. In second place was his teammate, Lewis Hamilton. With this result, the Brackley team signed its first double since the 2020 Emilia Romagna GP. Carlos Sainz, very good at overtaking Perez in a good battle that took place between the two after the entry of the Safety Car. The first three at the finish were interviewed by Felipe Massa.

George Russell (1st, Mercedes): “Great feeling. Huge thanks to the whole team for making this possible. This season has been a swing of emotions and also this race. It was really tough today. I felt in control, but Lewis was really super fast. After the Safety Car I thought it would be a difficult race conclusion. I felt a lot of pressure, but I’m happy to have won the victory. I am speechless. During the return lap, all the memories of my career came to mind. I have to thank everyone who gave me this opportunity, I’m really proud “.

Lewis Hamilton (2nd, Mercedes): “First of all, I have to give George huge congratulations. He made a fantastic performance. Extraordinary qualifications, good yesterday and today he fully deserved. I am proud of him, my team and the team at the factory and on the track. This result is incredible. We worked hard to get a victory and even a double, like today. I deserve everyone. Contact with Max? He’s Max, so … Cheering for me? Thanks to everyone here in Brazil, it was one of the best weeks of my life, for how everyone welcomed me and for the warmth. I can’t wait to come back here in the future, I hope also on vacation ”.

Carlos Sainz (3rd, Ferrari): “Nice race overall. We had problems at the start, with the brakes on fire. We therefore had to stop first and do the three-stop strategy, which is probably not the fastest considering the degradation. From there I pushed hard trying to pass Checo and we made a nice overtaking at the end. Nice podium, after starting seventh. Too bad the Mercedes were fast too, but congratulations to George. 2nd place constructors? We are on the defensive, the Mercedes today were untouchable. They were the fastest cars, better than Red Bull and us. They are several weekends that are going strong. We must expect them to win also in Abu Dhabi and we must limit the damage ”.