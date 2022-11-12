The latest Sprint Race of the world 2022 a Interlagos gave thrills and thrills from the green light to the checkered flag, with an exciting race closed for the first time with the Mercedes on the top step of the podium this season. In this case, however, not with the new Brazilian honorary citizen Lewis Hamiltonhowever arrived 3rd behind an excellent Carlos Sainzbut with George Russell, winner for the first time in his career in Formula 1, albeit in a Sprint. The Englishman exalted the Brazilian public and from home especially for the fight for the first position with Max Verstappen, able to defend himself from the opponent’s attacks but later betrayed by an incorrect choice of medium tires. Not surprisingly, the Dutchman then lost the podium, first undergoing a decisive overtaking at the first chicane by Sainz (who will serve a 5-position penalty on the grid for changing the engine), and then surrender to his historic rival like Hamilton. 4th place, therefore, for the reigning world champion, immediately ahead of team mate Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc. Finally, Lance Stroll’s defense against his teammate Sebastian Vettel was very dangerous, with the Canadian then penalized by 10 seconds for having pushed the four-time world champion off the track on the straight.

(1st, George Russell, Mercedes): “It was an incredible race, I didn’t expect to have that much pace, but it shows how much work everyone is putting into the team and how much we have grown in the last three races since Austin. The car is going really great, but I don’t know how it would have gone if Max had had the soft, but we take this win. In a Sprint race it’s difficult, because you have to manage the risks, and even if I wanted to aim for the victory, I didn’t want to exaggerate. I tried to take the opportunity and I succeeded. It is unthinkable to start from the front row tomorrow, but it still shows the great work we have done, it will be a good fight, also because Max will recover for sure, but with our starting position we can focus on strategy to seek victory ”.

(2nd, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari): “Normally we have a little more degradation than the Mercedes. They pushed a lot, while I tried to recover positions right from the start and then fought with Max and George. I had to be aggressive because tomorrow I will have to serve the penalty, and I think 2nd place was the best. I’m happy with my race and pace, only the Mercedes really seem to have recovered a lot recently and recovered in the race. Max and I were at the limit and it was difficult to overcome. I went very tight in turn 1 to overtake it because with the Red Bull you are either aggressive under braking or you don’t pass them on the straight, because they are so fast. I’m sorry if there was a little contact between me and Max, but this is racing and sometimes you have to attack. We have a step this weekend, but maybe Mercedes have something more than us, so it will be interesting tomorrow to see what happens with the medium like Verstappen did today. Surely it will be necessary to overtake them on the track, because I will start from 7th place and we will need a good race if we want to beat them ”.

(3rd, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes): “I am delighted to be here, it has been an incredible weekend and a difficult day. I started from 8th place and gradually recovered, but congratulations to George. This victory is dedicated to all the people in the factory and to all those who are here who have worked a lot this year. This is a fantastic result, because tomorrow we will start from the front row and we have to work as a team to try to keep our opponents behind. We will do our best, we hope not to suffer too much from the degradation and to be able to have a good race. Tomorrow I want to win here, for Brazil, it would be incredible ”.