Difficult situation

For George Russell the times of the end of 2022 seem very distant, when in Brazil he had managed – at the end of a masterful race – to take home his first career victory in Formula 1. That success, which came after a very long year of suffering for Mercedes, should have revived the Silver Arrows towards the top of the grid in this new season. Instead, quite the opposite happened: the pre-season tests let us understand how the new W14 was very far, in terms of speed, from the creature of Milton Keynes, and today in the first GP of the season there was the clearest proof. While Verstappen and Perez strolled in first and second position with their RB19s, Russell – together with Lewis Hamilton – found himself battling with Ferrari and Aston Martin, moreover coming out with broken bones. The seventh place finish certainly cannot satisfy the ex-Williams standard bearer but what is even more worrying, from the point of view of the season, is Russell’s assessment of Red Bull’s performance.

Red Bull unattainable at the top

“Red Bull has the championship guaranteed – declared the #63 of Mercedes to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 UK at the end of the Sakhir race – I don’t think anyone will be able to fight them this year. This year they should win all the races, I bet. With the performance they have they should do it”. We are only at the first of 23 GPs, but if Russell’s prediction were to come true it would be an absolute unicum in the history of F1. Only McLaren in 1988 came close to en-plein, conquering the top step of the podium in 15 out of 16 events that year. “Their pace seemed weaker this weekend than it did in the tests – even suggested the young talent from Mercedes – but at the moment they have it easy. They can do whatever they want. They may not always be in pole position as we know Ferrari are very competitive in qualifying, but when it comes to race pace they are in a very strong position.”.