The ‘bonus’ of the Prima Variante in Monza

During the last Italian Grand Prix, as well as in the other editions held in recent years a Monzaseveral wheel-to-wheel battles that began at the exit of the Parabolica or on the finish line ended with one of the two drivers involved forced to take the escape route posted at the entrance First Variant, with the obligation to return the position to the rival near the Curva Grande. An episode that in this 2023 occurred in very good circumstances with the only George Russellfirst with Sergio Perez and later with Esteban Ocon.

Russell’s comparison

While the situation was resolved without particular problems with the Mexican from Red Bull, the same did not apply in the direct challenge with the French from Alpine, to whom he was unable to cede the position, thus suffering a five-second penalty. A sanction which, fortunately for Hamilton’s teammate, proved to be irrelevant for the final fifth position, but which in any case prompted the #63 to launch an appeal for future changes to be made to the disputed escape route, especially after what happened with Ocon: “I knew you had to maximize the out-lap and came out of the pits right behind or next to Ocon – he explained to the media – I was aware that if I stayed behind him, my chance to undercut would be gone, so I went into Turn 1 very strongly, knowing that there was a risk of making a mistake, and that’s what happened. In Monza it’s a bit of a shame, because the braking it’s always a bit like the ‘get out of jail free’ card, and this gives the riders, especially when in a fight, the possibility of making a mistake in the corner. I would then see a bit of a change in that curve in the future“.

The fight with Perez

Limited to the penalty, however, Russell underlined that he felt safe in defending fifth place, expressing instead a certain surprise at the time taken by Perez in getting the better of him: “I knew that P5 was probably the worst result we could have achieved, considering the gap from the driver in P6, so it would have compromised me only if there had been the safety car right at the end – commented – I was surprised how long it took for Checo to pass, given the superior pace of his car, so fast in the high speed corners. The tire degradation was probably better than the others, but they are Was very happy to have held it off for so long and I felt good and safe under braking into turn 1. Every fight is enjoyable, but it’s definitely more fun when you attack with a faster car than when you defend with a slower car. You know you have to brake well into every corner, because if you don’t they’ll pass you in front, and there’s a certain satisfaction when you can hold off a car for that long. For this reason, I would say that there were no mistakes on my part in those laps”.