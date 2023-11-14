Mercedes, another disappointing year. But Russell doesn’t throw it away

Also 2023, for the Mercedes, turned out to be a failure year. The victory in Sao Paulo in 2022, the only one so far for the Brackley team with ground effect cars, perhaps had a more negative than positive effect, deceiving the team that it had found the right path with the philosophy of tapered bellies. Conviction that 2023 soon erased.

The change imposed by Toto Wolff during the season was a necessary step, which then preceded the departure of former director Mike Elliott. Now, with James Allison back at the head of the technical area, Mercedes is convinced that it has embarked on the path needed to return to victory.

The two convincing performances in Mexico and Texas gave further confidence to the Brackley team. Despite the rude awakening of Interlagos, George Russell he is convinced that this season finale can provide satisfaction both in terms of the standings, with second place among the constructors, and as a “starter” for 2024.

Russell’s words

“We have another 12 months of information and we have managed to implement some of the changes we want for 2024 in some tests this year. the work we are doing for 2024 is much more in-depth, with an evaluation of every single decision“, this is the comment of the Briton. “We felt the need to change many aspects, perhaps we made a couple of hasty decisions without having done in-depth simulator tests and without having analyzed the potential consequences, preferring quantity over quality of tests, while this year we really clarified the direction we wanted follow“.