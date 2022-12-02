Few believed that George Russell he would beat Lewis Hamilton in their first season as teammates at Mercedes. Perhaps even fewer people thought that 2022 would go smoothly between the two Britons: Russell is not Valtteri Bottas and he is certainly not the type of driver who gets a team order in favor of Sir Lewis. Yet there have never been disagreements between the two companions: the former Williams driver candidly admits that this is due to the lack of competitiveness of Mercedes.

“I think that the dynamic would have been a little different if we had come to the first race and had the fastest car. We have broken the curfew several times this season, and there was a lot of tension between riders and teams: we were wondering if we were on the right track or if we should try something different. But at Mercedes we have such strong leadership that we are now pushing everyone in one direction“Russell told the podcast High Performance. “The relationships between companions are there but perhaps they are not as strong as they could be. Who knows what would have happened if we had a winning car from the first race“.

In short, if the W13 had been a title, sparks would have struck between Russell and Hamilton. So, let’s get ready for a sparkling 2023 if Mercedes returned to the world championship lap. A scenario that shouldn’t be ruled out at all, considering that in one year the Brackley team managed to climb from the middle of the grid to third place in the constructors’ standings, putting pressure on Ferrari in the last few races of the championship. The Mercedes season has changed radically with the introduction of the TD039 directive, which has eliminated the biggest problem of the W13, i.e. the porpoisingand after a series of convincing races, the silver arrows returned to the top step of the podium at Interlagos, thanks to a masterful race by Russell.