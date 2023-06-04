An unexpected contact

It’s not so frequent to see two Formula 1 single-seaters collide in the qualifying session, and it’s even rarer for the protagonists of the accident to be two teammates. The two standard bearers of Mercedes succeeded in the unusual enterprise, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, in the final part of Q2 in Barcelona. Russell, after overtaking Sainz on the straight, who had finished his lap, swerved to his left, without realizing Hamilton who had now flanked him, hitting his compatriot and damaging his front wing.

What happened was put under the magnifying glass by the Race Commissioners, who gave a formal warning to both Russell – for the change of direction defined “abnormal” – than at Mercedesdue to the communication fault.

It must be said that there was no controversy between the pilots, who understood the situation and agreed on the misunderstanding, as did Toto Wolff, who admitted the problem he had in managing the situation by the garage.

Present in Barcelona weekend as a commentator for Sky, Nico Rosberg he had recounted his point of view on the incident, highlighting how Hamilton, with his attempt to overtake Russell from the outside, if successful, would have ruined the lap of his teammate, at that moment out of qualifying in Q3 moments away from the checkered flag. And for this reason Hamilton should have apologized with Russell, who apologized in turn.

Ralf Schumacher’s version

Another who does not believe in the dynamics of simple misunderstanding is Ralf Schumacherwhich explained to Sky Deutschland: “George didn’t want to give Lewis a slip and closed the door for him. This is my analysis. The young challenger wants to take the place of the pack leader. And they don’t get along very well in private either“, he added. The Germans of F1-Insider then they returned to Hamilton’s sentence on the sidelines of qualifying, when he highlighted that he remained on the circuit working until 11pm: “Yet Mick Schumacher finished his simulator shift even later in Brackey. The German shot on the simulator until the early hours of the morning, before flying to Barcelona”.