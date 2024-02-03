Greetings via social media

“It was special racing alongside you, Lewis. Let's make this season unforgettable“. A few words, published on their social profiles, to greet and thank Lewis Hamilton, in view of a final year to face together. In this way George Russell welcomed the sensational transfer of his teammate, the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, to Ferrari starting from the 2025 season.

Tension on the track

Words that are certainly not circumstantial, but which at the same time highlight a relationship that rarely went beyond the 'professional' and which was certainly very different from the sincere complicity that had linked Hamilton to Valtteri Bottas, Brackley's predecessor of #63.

We cannot forget some disagreements seen on the track last year between the future Ferrari driver and Russell, like i Suzuka duels and above all the Losail accident. After that episode the two clarified face to face, with Hamilton publicly admitting his responsibility for the contact, apologizing unreservedly to his compatriot.

The final challenge

The 2024 season will also define the final outcome in the comparison between the two under the same roof. In fact, Russell had won the direct clash in 2022, on his debut in Mercedes, while last season it was Hamilton – third at the end of the championship – who clearly beat his younger colleague.