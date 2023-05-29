From stars to rags

From winner of the 2022 edition to great disappointment 12 months later. Hardly the return to the Principality of Monacowhere the most prestigious victory in the career of Sergio PerezIt could have been more bitter for the Mexican from Red Bull. First the accident in qualifying on Saturday, which destroyed any hope of a second victory and a podium finish for Checo; then the numerous clashes in Sunday’s race, with the various Strolls, Magnussen and Russell. Perez finally crossed the line at the Monaco GP in 16th positiondetached by two laps from teammate Max Verstappen, winner at the end of the race.

Verstappen away

This result so disappointing far away the hopes of Perez of pose a real threat to Verstappen in the race for the world title. Now the two Red Bull drivers are separated by 39 points. At the end of the Checo Grand Prix, with great honesty, it was apologized to the whole team for the disappointing performance: “Incredible. What a weekend guys, sorry – he commented on the radio after the checkered flag – it was all my fault. I apologize to the whole team“.

Lots of accidents

During the GP, however, Perez was also the protagonist of other, far more aggressive radio messages towards the riders with whom he came into contact. The #11 from Red Bull first complained to Lance Stroll about the wheel taken by the Canadian during an overtaking attempt in the chicane at the exit of the tunnel and then especially with George Russelldue to the contact between the two in the final phase of the race, when Perez was already lapped.

“animal” Russell

On this last occasion, the responsibility fell entirely on the Mercedes standard bearer, who arrived wide at the Mirabeau curve and returned to the track without realizing it – also thanks to the bad weather that was hitting the circuit – of the arrival of Perez. The winner of the 2022 edition of the Monegasque GP could not avoid the clash by ‘goring’ Russell and accusing him over the radio of be back on track “like an animal”. The #63 received a five-second penalty on his final race time for this manoeuvre.