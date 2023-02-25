“Today we had a much more positive day. We have taken a step forward and made progress compared to the problems we faced yesterday”. The words that all Mercedes fans, and especially the engineers of the Brackley team, would have liked to hear after the emergency meeting of last night said them George Russell Today. The young British driver, busy in the morning at the wheel of the new and whimsical W14, appeared satisfied with his last work stint, completed with no less than 83 laps to his credit.

Yet in terms of timing, also thanks to the logical improvement in track performance in the afternoon-evening session, the winner of the last San Paolo GP did not go beyondeighth time overall in the final standings of the day. This despite having used for his fastest lap the softest rubber compound made available by Pirelli for these three days of testing: the C5.

Numbers aside, however, Russell seemed satisfied above all by the reaction shown by the three-pointed Star team after the many difficulties faced yesterday, starting from the hydraulic problem that had prevented him from completing more than 26 laps in the evening shift of day-2. “I think we have improved the car over the course of testing and today we have brought the W14 into a much better window – concluded the former Williams – there’s still a lot of work to do, but we’re in better shape for next week, and beyond“.