by VALERIO BARRETTA

Russell, not a year

George's 2023 season Russell it was very subdued at least for the first half. The Briton was unable to find continuity of performance and results, sometimes failing at key moments, as in Singapore (where the podium was within reach), other times becoming the protagonist of unfortunate episodes, such as the fratricidal contact with Lewis Hamilton in the first corner of the Qatar Grand Prix.

Lusail itself, where the Briton finished fourth after a comeback with a very important race pace, sums up his 2023: great performances, but results below the potential that were clearly seen on Saturday, as confirmed by the tie with Sir Lewis, a true specialist on the flying lap. This is why Russell, as a professor, gives himself two different grades: one for performance and one for results.

Russell's words

“If I took my 2022 and gave myself a grade, I would say that my performances were a 7, while the results were a 9. This year I would say that in terms of performance they are an 8, but in terms of results they are a 4“, these are the words of the British a ESPN. “It's strange, because I felt I was driving better: I was certainly faster this year, in qualifying and in the race, but the results didn't arrive“.

The Briton cannot find a single reason to explain the drop in results: “There are many reasons, it was a bit of a strange season. This year there was more competition, with Aston at the beginning of the year, then McLaren and also Ferrari, and that had an impact. However, I prefer it to be this way: with these performances the results should come. Ultimately, this year we didn't fight for the World Championship but we gained a lot of experience. I know that this 2023 will make me stronger, so I'm not too worried about the lack of results: the rhythm is there, the results will come sooner or later“.