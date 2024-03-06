Russell towards Gedda: confidence in the W15

George Russell continues to believe in the car he has in his hands. The British driver is convinced that Mercedes has provided him with a competitive car for some success (only Red Bull can lose the World Championship – according to #63).

Will Jeddah be Mercedes' redemption ground after a start to the season with overheating problems in the power unit? Russell framed the weekend in Saudi Arabia in the canonical press conference preceding the weekend.

Russell's words

“The conclusions we have drawn from Bahrain is that The car has potential. The pace we saw in FP2 was real, and probably no one realized how fast Lewis and I were. Then we had a cooling problem during the race which took us a bit by surprise. We lost the power of the batteries, and this affected us further because it then made us lose the temperature of the tires, and this probably affected me in the fight with Perez and Carlos.

Maybe we would have had the opportunity to fight with them for the podium, and we could certainly have shown our potential. We think it was a calculation problem in the set-up and with some bodywork components. We don't know why this problem arose, which took us by surprise on Saturday, but we think it will be better this weekend. This situation worries me a bit, but we will try to start from scratch by doing some specific tests tomorrow during free practice.”

Verstappen in Mercedes?

If the track is hot, the market is however three times as hot. The problems at Red Bull have opened the way for a hypothetical and sensational move by Max Verstappen to Mercedes. Being teammate first of Hamilton and then of the Dutchman would be an incredible double challenge for the Briton: “As I said last weekend in Bahrain it is my third season alongside Lewis, the greatest driver of all time. I think I did a good job alongside him, and I would welcome anyone who comes to join me next year. It would still be a positive challenge for me fighting against the best, then I think, like everyone else on the grid, to focus on myself, and I think that's the right mentality. Having had Lewis I think he was an excellent point of reference to evaluate my worth. I believe that every team wants to have the best driver pairing possible, and right now Max is the best driver on the grid. If there is a team that has the possibility of signing Max they will welcome it 100%, so I think the issue is more linked to Red Bull. There's a lot going on on that team and we don't know exactly what's going on behind the scenes, and it's none of our business. However I think that It would be exciting if it happened“.

Expectations for Saudi Arabia

“After the tests we all got to know Bahrain well, and I think the race developed as we all expected. We all hope that the grid gets closer to the top positions, but behind Max the battle is very close and could be very exciting for us, Ferrari, Aston Martin and McLaren. The problem of temperatures rising during the race was strange for us, but we are confident that we have resolved it and will not have to face it again this weekend.”these are the words of the British man.