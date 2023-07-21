Mercedes-Hamilton, the renewal is near

For a few days Lewis Hamilton it seemed closer to a divorce than a contract renewal with Mercedes. During the weekend of the Monte-Carlo Grand Prix, the Briton was also compared to Ferrari, but the Prancing Horse also has a duty to look to the future and is betting strongly on Charles Leclerc. Hamilton’s contract, after weeks of negotiations, is now in the details and only remains to be announced.

Mercedes’ streak of champions, barring sensational surprises, will continue: the Brackley team, since it returned to Formula 1 in 2010, has always had a world champion in its strength. Before Sir Lewis’ arrival, the team had in fact welcomed Michael into the team Schumacheralso in his second experience in the top flight after retiring from competition in 2006.

Hamilton’s heir

The renewal of the seven-time world champion will have raised more than a few questions in Mercedes and George Russell. According to the words of Gwen Lagrueconsultant to the team for driver development, the problem does not arise: “What I’ve observed is that whenever the opportunity has arisen, George has taken it – explained to Auto Hebdo – and this is very reassuring. If we can give him the car, he’ll do the right thing. So if the question is: ‘Do we see in George a successor to Lewis capable of winning races and fighting for the title?‘, the answer is clearly yes“.

Russell’s indirect confirmation

A statement that goes hand in hand with recent ones from Russell, winner last year in Brazil in what was synonymous with Mercedes’ only success of the season: “I definitely feel ready to fight for the World Championship – said the 25-year-old – I don’t look at any race with regret, because in the end we did an incredibly good job to be able to fight for these positions. The fact is that victory has always been a bit far from our reach, because we didn’t have the necessary performance”.