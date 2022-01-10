Smiles, like those of a boy who has just achieved his dream. George Russell he laughs, also because now he can finally enter the Mercedes headquarters in Brackley as an official driver and no longer as a reserve driver, in the shadow of someone.

The young Briton, promoted by Williams in 2021, was with the team today to take stock of the state of work of the W13, a car logically under construction, whose power unit has begun, however, to make noise in Brixworth. It makes noise, but this time in a negative sense, also the silence of Russell’s teammate, that Lewis Hamilton who has not spoken as a Formula 1 driver since the weekend in Abu Dhabi and has withdrawn into himself after the race that took away his eighth world title.

In all honesty, we’re a massive fan of this. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Qy5pZA58hM – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) January 10, 2022

Waiting to finally work side by side in the race with Sir Lewis, Russell enjoys the moment, with smiling photos in prestigious settings. As the bulletin board trophies that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff fears, as he risks lulling the team and cutting off their ambition. Mr. Saturday definitely can’t wait to update it.