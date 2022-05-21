During Q2 after the first run there Mercedes for a few minutes it returned to the glories of the past by placing George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in first and second position, a result, however, conditioned by the fact that unlike the W13s, the Ferraris and Red Bulls had taken to the track with used tires in an attempt to save a set of tires, a bet won by Charles Leclerc alone. In the second run Verstappen and Sainz got behind the Mercedes, dynamic then confirmed in Q3.

Charles Leclerc despite a spin at the end of the first run it was sensational, the front row was completed by Max Verstappen, in second space for Carlos Sainz and precisely for George Russell, who once again beat his majesty Lewis Hamilton on the flying lap, a specialty of the home to both Brackley team drivers.

The former Williams driver commented on his qualification thus, not hiding his disappointment in the face of the gap that separates him from Leclerc, or more than six tenths: “It was the first time in the whole season that we have been in front, in Q2, fourth place is a pretty good result, but as a lap time we are far from Charles. The lap was nothing special and the tire operating window was not the optimal one ”.

On Friday George Russell had already indicated in Red Bull the car to beat in the race, an opinion confirmed after Qualifying. Russell hopes to be able to fight with the Ferraris in the race: “We can play against Ferrari in the race, I think Max will be too fast for us“concluded the Mercedes driver.