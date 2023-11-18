Russell protagonist in the Las Vegas night

In addition to Ferrari and Red Bull, there is another great protagonist in the Las Vegas qualifying. He doesn’t take the cover like Charles Leclerc and is not the race favorite like Max Verstappen, but George Russell In fact, he had a great Saturday, taking third place on the starting grid also thanks to Carlos Sainz’s penalty.

The Mercedes driver managed to exploit as best he could a W14 which theoretically should have been in difficulty on the Nevada track. However, the temperatures encountered in qualifying hid the limits of the car’s cooling system, so as to guarantee Russell a good top speed (something that had not been seen at all in Brazil) while Lewis Hamilton sensationally sank in Q2. The #63 for tomorrow sees Ferrari favored in second place among the constructors but it doesn’t want to give up.

Russell’s words

“I am very satisfied with the qualifications. We’ve always been in the top four, but the Ferraris were one step ahead of everyone. I think the result corresponds to the maximum potential, we were close to Verstappen. With the grid penalty for Sainz, I think third place is a good starting point“, these are his words to the Mercedes channels.

“The race will be very difficult. I’m sure all the teams will have graining in these cold conditions, but no one knows exactly how it will end. We may see more stops in the race, but those who manage to keep the tires alive will benefit greatly. We had some difficult long runs and I think the Ferraris are faster than us, not only on a single lap but also on race pace. We will do our best to battle Leclerc and hope that the race holds some surprises for us“.