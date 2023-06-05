Mercedes in great shape

The Spanish Grand Prix ‘Driver of the Day’ award went to Lewis Hamilton, but one of the absolute protagonists of the Spanish Sunday was his team-mate George Russell. The former standard bearer of Williams has arrived third at the finish line, just behind the sister Mercedes, after starting the race from the sixth row, in 12th position. The comeback completed by the 25-year-old Englishman is the best testimony of the progress made by Mercedes thanks to updates take to the W14.

Expected comeback

Initially it seemed that the podium could remain the prerogative of Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari, but it didn’t take long to understand that the home driver’s Ferrari didn’t have enough speed to resist the ascent of Perez’s Red Bull and, above all, the Arrow Russell’s silver-black. But if for most of the commentators Russell’s podium chances became clear towards the middle of the race, the person concerned was already aware that you have a great opportunity in your hands.

In fact, speaking at the press conference after the race, Russell admitted that after just a few laps he understood that he could finally aim for a top-3 finish after a difficult start to the season. “When did I realize I could get on the podium? Pretty soon, actually Russell revealed. already after the first stint I understood that it was possible, when I saw the other cars come into the pits while my tires were still fine. The car was fine, so actually already after a couple of laps I thought: ‘Yes, today we can do it’“.

The ranking smiles

With his third place in Spain, Russell further consolidated his fifth position in the Drivers’ standings, behind the two Red Bull drivers, Fernando Alonso and Hamilton. Mercedes on the other hand, thanks to the double podium, has accomplished the overtaking against Aston Martin among the Constructors and is now stationed in second position behind the unattainable cars of Milton Keynes.